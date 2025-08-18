Donald Trump’s aide Senator Lindsey Graham makes BIG claim: Vladimir Putin visited Alaska because President threatened..

US Senator Lindsey Graham has made a startling claim over Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Alaska during which he held a talks with Donald Trump over ongoing war with Ukraine.

“The only reason Putin came to Alaska was because Trump threatened a 50% tariff against India for buying Russian oil and gas,” claimed Graham.

The South Carolina Republican further added that if they go after Russia's oil customers and tell them to choose between the US economy and cheap Russian energy, they would pick the American economy.

Speaking to Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Graham said, “My advice to President Trump and [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] is, you’ve got to convince Putin that if this war doesn’t end justly and honorably with Ukraine making concessions also, we’re going to destroy the Russian economy.”

Earlier this month, Trump threatened buyers of Russian energy with additional tariffs as a means of pressuring Putin into peace talks with Ukraine.

The US president has already doubled duties on Indian products to 50% starting August 27 over its purchases of oil from Moscow.

However, Trump fell short of reaching a ceasefire deal with Putin during their meeting in Alaska, but said they agreed on many points and urged Zelenskiy to make a deal with the leader who launched an unprovoked invasion of his country in 2022.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Zelenskyy and Trump expressed hope that Monday's critical talks with Ukrainian and European leaders at the White House could lead to trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

“If everything works out today, we’ll have a trilat," Trump said, referring to possible trilateral talks among Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump. "We’re going to work with Russia, we’re going to work with Ukraine.”

Trump added that his country will be involved in providing security guarantees as part of a peace agreement on ending Russia's war.

"While European countries are "the first line of defense because they are there, they are Europe, we're going to help them out also. We'll be involved," added Trump.