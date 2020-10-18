Donald Trump’s attack on ‘radical left’ draws rebuke from Gretchen Whitmer

President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the “radical left" over efforts to remove statues of historical figures linked to slavery during a rally in Michigan, as the state’s governor said his rhetoric has endangered her and her family.

Trump told supporters in Muskegon on Saturday that one of the most important issues in his race against Democrat Joe Biden is “the radical left’s plan to erase American history, purge American values and destroy the American way of life and that’s what they’re trying to do."

Trump told supporters in Muskegon on Saturday that one of the most important issues in his race against Democrat Joe Biden is "the radical left's plan to erase American history, purge American values and destroy the American way of life and that's what they're trying to do."

He mocked discussions about removing statues that have gained currency in recent months after nationwide protests drew attention to police brutality against people of color.

“This election will decide whether we preserve our magnificent heritage or whether we allow far left radicals to wipe it all away," he said.

Earlier this month, federal authorities charged right-wing militia members in connection with a plot to overthrow the government of Michigan by storming the Capitol, kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and trying her for treason. Whitmer, a Democrat, blamed Trump for creating an environment that encourages radical criminal behavior.

“You got to get your governor to open up your state," Trump said at the Muskegon rally. The crowd responded with a “lock her up" chant, to which Trump replied “lock ‘em all up."

During Trump’s rally on Saturday, Whitmer tweeted: “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop."

The president in April issued tweets urging citizens to “liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, amid lockdowns in place at the time to combat the coronavirus pandemic. All three are led by Democratic governors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the kidnapping plot took root prior to Trump’s tweets.

Trump is set to speak at second rally later in the evening in Janesville, Wisconsin, and will travel on Sunday to Carson City, Nevada.

