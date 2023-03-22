Donald Trump receives cold response from supporters for protests call

Following the 6 January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, even his ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York, former US President Donald Trump's calls for protests have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters.
According to the Associated Press, law enforcement in New York is continuing to closely monitor online chatter warning of protests and violence if Trump is arrested.
The messages, posted online and in chat groups, include calls for armed protesters to block law enforcement officers and attempt to stop any potential arrest. Earlier, the New York Young Republicans Club has announced plans for a protest at an undisclosed location in Manhattan on Monday.
Two days after the former US President claimed on his Truth Social platform that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday and exhorted followers to protest, there were few signs his appeal had inspired his supporters to organize and rally around an event like the 6 January gathering.
Earlier in January 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, busting through windows and violently clashing with officers in an ultimately failed effort to stop the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.
Since then, about 1,000 participants in the melee have been arrested, many racking up steep legal bills and expressing regret and contrition in court for their actions.
Meanwhile, a grand jury is investigating hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with Trump. Prosecutors have not said when their work might conclude or when charges could come. The conflicted feelings over how far to support Trump in his fight against prosecution extends into the political realm as well.
