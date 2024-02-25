Donald Trump’s comment on Black Americans: Nikki Haley calls it ‘disgusting’; here’s what the former US president said
Nikki Haley has criticised Donald Trump for his offensive comments about Black Americans, warning that his unpredictability could harm the Republican party's success in upcoming elections.
Nikki Haley has criticised Donald Trump for his remarks about Black Americans. Trump, known for his risqué comments, earlier hinted that his legal issues made him more relatable to Black voters. This statement came from a man facing several legal charges, including conspiracy and vote rigging.