Nikki Haley has criticised Donald Trump for his remarks about Black Americans. Trump, known for his risqué comments, earlier hinted that his legal issues made him more relatable to Black voters. This statement came from a man facing several legal charges, including conspiracy and vote rigging.

Haley, challenging Trump in the political arena for the US Elections 2024, found his comments distasteful.

“It's disgusting. But, that's what happens when he goes off the teleprompter. That's the chaos that comes with Donald Trump," AFP quoted Haley as saying.

"That's the offensiveness that's going to happen every day between now and the general election, which is why I continue to say Donald Trump cannot win a general election," she added.

Such unpredictability and offensiveness, according to Haley, are trademarks of Trump's public appearances. Haley stressed that such behaviour could jeopardise the Republican party's success in upcoming elections in November.

What Donald Trump said

Trump said, "Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against."

At the same time, he also said Black voters liked his jail photo from Georgia more than anyone else.

"The mug shot, we've all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population. It's incredible," he said.

Democrats react

Even Democrats have criticised Trump's comments alike.

"Donald Trump claiming that Black Americans will support him because of his criminal charges is insulting. It's moronic. And it's just plain racist," said Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has won over South Carolina Republicans as the candidate who, voters believe, can win in November. They believe Trump can keep the country safe and has the mental capability to be president.

(With AFP inputs)

