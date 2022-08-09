Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) on Monday searched the Mar-a-Lago estate of former US President Donald Trump in connection with an investigation on whether he took classified documents with him when he left the white house in 2020.

While the FBI has not given any indication on whether the search happened or what it was about multiple US media outlets have claimed that the recent raids are part of a request from the National Archives and Records Administration to the Justice Department to look into the transfer of classified Presidential documents to Mar-a-Lago.

According to reports, The National Archives had retrieved 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago in January and Trump had only turned those documents over after the possibility of legal action over their removal surfaced.

Trump has decried the search as ‘dark times for our nation', he claimed that FBI agents had even broken into his safe even after cooperating with relevant government agencies and that such an “assault" would only take place in broken, third-world countries through a post on his social media platform

Trump also attacked the searches as ‘prosecutorial misconduct’, ‘weaponization of the Justice System’ and attack by ‘Radical Left Democrats’ who don't want him to run for President in 2024.

Trump added ‘Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before’

Reports asserted that throughout his presidency Trump had kept a separate pile of various papers news clippings, mementos and sometimes even classified documents which he had taken to Mar-a-Lago post his stint as President.

Kevin McCarthy, Minority leader in the US House of Representatives, tweeted attacking Attorney General Merrick Brian Garland.

His tweet reads, “ The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland preserve your documents and clear your calendar "

Meanwhile, The White House said it had no notice of the action and referred all questions about the raid to the Justice Department.

The FBI raids on his Florida estate are only the latest headache for the former President who is facing multiple investigations by Federal and State agencies including an investigation on efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election which led to the infamous Capital Riots.

The current FBI director was appointed by Donald Trump as President after he had fired his predecessor Director James Comey for not recommending criminal charges against Hillary Clinton in a case involving mishandling of classified information case.

With inputs from Agencies