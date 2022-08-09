Donald Trump's Florida residence raided by FBI, calls it ‘dark times’2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Donald Trump and his allies claim it is an effort by the ' radical left democrats' to derail his 2024 election campaign
Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) on Monday searched the Mar-a-Lago estate of former US President Donald Trump in connection with an investigation on whether he took classified documents with him when he left the white house in 2020.