Donald Trump's former secret service agents are likely to testify against him

Former President of United States Donald Trump has arrived at New York on Tuesday. The Republican leader faces multiple election-related investigations, and had been indicted in giving ‘hush money’ to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Further reports have suggested that some of the Secret Service agents who were with Donald Trump, are likely to testify as part of the federal investigation into the former US President's handling of classified document.

Fox News' Bret Baier said on Twitter that "multiple" agents connected to Donald Trump have been subpoenaed and are “expected to testify before the DC grand jury."

"The grand jury appearances are related to the Special Counsel Jack Smith probe into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago," Bret Baier tweeted.

The booking and arraignment are likely to be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and pleads, as expected, not guilty. Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that TV cameras won't be allowed in the courtroom.

“I think there will be a typical processing, which does not take long, 20-30 minutes. There won’t be handcuffs," Tacopina told ABC’s “Good Morning America." “But, yeah, he’ll be processed the way anyone else would be — to a degree."

The secret service agents are likely to testify against him in the case connected to allegations made against Donald Trump that he mishandled sensitive materials retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in August last year.

Trump has denied all allegations and wrong-doing.

The Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice and the FBI have heard further evidence indicating possible obstruction committed by Donald Trump and that there is evidence indicating the same. Donald Trump has also been accused in the case of pushing people around him to release statements saying that he returned all the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, the report added.

New York police are braced for protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

(With agency inputs)