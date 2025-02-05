US President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to "take over" the Gaza Strip and resettle its Palestinian residents has been swiftly denounced by American allies, world leaders and international organizations, and adversaries alike. From Middle Eastern nations, US allies in Europe to global powers like China and Russia, the reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, with leaders reaffirming their commitment to a two-state solution. The plan, which he detailed during a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been criticised as unrealistic and a violation of Palestinian rights.

Trump’s vision: A redeveloped Gaza Trump, speaking at the press conference, described his vision of transforming Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” with the US overseeing reconstruction efforts.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said. “We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs.”

Netanyahu, standing beside Trump, did not explicitly endorse the idea but smiled as Trump spoke about building new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip.

Middle East nations reject the plan Saudi Arabia was among the first to reject Trump’s proposal, reiterating its commitment to an independent Palestinian state.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stresses what it had previously announced regarding its absolute rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands or efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the statement said.

A senior Iranian official also rejected the idea, stating: “Iran does not agree with any displacement of Palestinians and has communicated this through various channels.”

Egypt, which has previously refused to accept Palestinian refugees as part of any post-war arrangement, reiterated that rebuilding efforts must not involve the displacement of Gaza’s residents. Egypt's Foreign Ministry issued a statement stressing the need for rebuilding “without moving the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.”

Global allies push back Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was visibly frustrated when asked about Trump’s remarks, emphasizing his country’s long-standing policy. “Australia's position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year, as it was 10 years ago,” he said.

Albanese, whose country is one of the strongest American allies in the Asia-Pacific region, seemed frustrated to even be asked about the Gaza plan, underscoring that his policies "will be consistent."

“I'm not going to, as Australia's prime minister, give a daily commentary on statements by the U.S. president,” he said. “My job is to support Australia's position.”

New Zealand's Foreign Ministry echoed similar sentiments, reaffirming its support for a two-state solution.

New Zealand's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its “long-standing support for a two-state solution is on the record” and added that it, too, “won't be commenting on every proposal that is put forward.”

Russia and China stand by the two-state solution Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s support for a two-state solution.

"This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this problem. We proceed from it, we support it and believe that this is the only possible option."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian also voiced opposition to any forced relocation of Palestinians.

“We oppose the forced relocation of people in Gaza and hope that the relevant parties will take the ceasefire and post-war governance in Gaza as an opportunity to push the Palestinian issue back on the right track,” he said.

Palestinian and Hamas reactions Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for international intervention, urging the United Nations to “protect the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights.” He described Trump’s plan as “a serious violation of international law.”

Hamas, the militant group that launched the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and triggered the ongoing war, also condemned the proposal.

“Instead of holding the Zionist occupation accountable for the crime of genocide and displacement, it is being rewarded, not punished,” Hamas said in a statement.

Turkey, Islamic groups condemn Trump's proposal Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan dismissed Trump’s idea as “wrong and absurd.” “Deportations from Gaza are not something that either the region or we would accept,” he said. “Even thinking about it, in my opinion, is wrong and absurd,” Fidan said.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Hussein al-Sheikh reinforced the Palestinian leadership’s position. “The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace.”

Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group, warned of regional instability. “Trump's positions and plans are a dangerous escalation that threaten Arab and regional national security, especially in Egypt and Jordan, which the U.S. administration wants to put in confrontation with the Palestinian people and their rights.”

UK reaffirms long-standing policies British Foreign Minister David Lammy acknowledged the devastation in Gaza but reiterated the need for a Palestinian homeland. “On the issue of Gaza, Donald Trump is right. Looking at those scenes of Palestinians who have been horrendously displaced over so many months of war, it's clear that Gaza is lying in rubble,” Lammy said.

“We've always been clear in our belief that we must seek two states. We must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands, in Gaza, in the West Bank.”

UK Environment Minister Steve Reed said displaced Palestinians must be allowed to return home. “For those people, the last months have been a living nightmare, and it's important they're able to go home after this to start to rebuild. They'll need a lot of support from the international community to do that, but it's the only way we’re going to get to a long-term solution and peace.”

European leaders reject forced displacement French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine condemned any plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza.

"France reiterates its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, but also a major obstacle to the two-state solution and a major destabilising factor for our close partners Egypt and Jordan as well as for the entire region."

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares firmly rejected the idea of relocating Gazans.

"I want to be very clear on this: Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza.

Gaza is part of the future Palestinian state Spain supports and has to coexist guaranteeing the Israeli state's prosperity and safety."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris echoed these concerns, emphasising the role of international law.

“It's very clear the direction of travel here, we need a two state solution, and the people of Palestine and the people of Israel both have a right to live in states safely side by side and that's where the focus has to be. Any idea of displacing the people of Gaza anywhere else would be in clear contradiction with U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

Backlash in US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to “take over” the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents has drawn sharp criticism from American lawmakers, including members of his own country’s political establishment.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons strongly denounced Trump’s remarks, calling them “offensive and insane and dangerous and foolish.”

“The idea risks the rest of the world thinking that we are an unbalanced and unreliable partner because our president makes insane proposals,” Coons said.

He also pointed out the contradiction in Trump’s proposal, noting that the former president had previously dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which plays a key role in global humanitarian efforts.

“Why on earth would we abandon decades of well-established humanitarian programs around the world, and now launch into one of the world’s greatest humanitarian challenges?” Coons asked.

Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American lawmaker from Michigan, took to social media to condemn Trump’s proposal, accusing him of advocating for the forced removal of Palestinians.

“Donald Trump is openly calling for ethnic cleansing,” she wrote.