Donald Trump’s Greenland obsession just got real—Here’s what Vance said

Vice President JD Vance landed in Greenland on Friday, marking the first-ever visit by a sitting US vice president to the Arctic territory. His arrival comes amid growing controversy over the Trump administration’s stated interest in acquiring Greenland, a Danish territory.

Vance, traveling with second lady Usha Vance, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and national security adviser Michael Waltz, was greeted by US military personnel upon landing at Pituffik Space Base.

Jokes about the cold, but serious talks on security Sitting down with servicemembers at the base’s mess hall, Vance immediately commented on the harsh Arctic climate.

"It's cold as s--- here! Nobody told me!" he joked, as weather reports showed temperatures in the subzero range.

Despite the lighthearted moment, Vance emphasised the strategic importance of Greenland to US national security.

"We’re gonna get a briefing, of course, about what you guys do every day, and then we’re gonna talk just about, as you’ve heard, we have some interest in Greenland from the Trump administration," he told troops.

Trump reaffirms interest in acquiring Greenland Back in Washington, President Donald Trump doubled down on his administration's desire to bring Greenland under US control.

"We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security. We have to have Greenland. It’s not a question of, 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can’t," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The president has long argued that the territory is strategically vital due to its location in the Arctic and its potential for resource extraction.

Vance criticises Denmark and Europe While speaking to reporters in Greenland, Vance took aim at Denmark and European leadership, accusing them of failing to secure the Arctic territory.

"Europe and Denmark have not done their job in keeping Greenland safe," he said. "We need to have more of a position in Greenland."

His comments are likely to further strain relations between the US, Denmark, and Greenland’s local government, which has repeatedly rejected any notion of selling the island to Washington.