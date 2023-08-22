Former President Donald Trump has announced via his Truth Social platform that he intends to surrender himself in Atlanta on August 24. This move is in connection with his indictment in Georgia, where he and 18 other defendants are facing 41 criminal charges linked to their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

"I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump posted.

View Full Image Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on August 22

The surrender date was reportedly negotiated between Trump's legal team and the Fulton County district attorney's office. CNN had initially reported Trump's plan to surrender at the Fulton County jail on August 24.

The decision comes following the 98-page indictment revealed last week, which has labelled the charges against Trump as politically motivated and aimed at undermining his reelection campaign.

View Full Image A Fulton County Sheriff officer drives past an entrance to the Fulton County Jail on August 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Former President Donald Trump and 18 others facing felony charges in the indictment related to tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia have been ordered to turn themselves in by August 25. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP)

Upon surrender, there will be a “hard lockdown" of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, as confirmed by the local sheriff's office. The bond agreement signed between Trump's attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis stipulates a $200,000 bond for the former president, along with instructions not to send any threatening messages on social media during the trial proceedings, Reuters reported.

Trump, who is a prominent contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is scheduled to surrender just a day after the first Republican primary presidential debate. It is noteworthy that he has decided not to participate in this debate.

The indictment, issued on August 14, had set a deadline of Friday at noon ET for Trump and his co-defendants to surrender or face arrest. Prosecutors have proposed a trial commencement date of March 4, while Trump's legal team has pushed for a trial in 2026.

(With Reuters inputs)

