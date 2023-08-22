Donald Trump’s indictment: Former US president to surrender; authorities to implement ‘hard lockdown’ in the locality1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed in Atlanta in connection with his indictment in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump has announced via his Truth Social platform that he intends to surrender himself in Atlanta on August 24. This move is in connection with his indictment in Georgia, where he and 18 other defendants are facing 41 criminal charges linked to their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.