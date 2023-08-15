Donald Trump, former US president, was indicted on Monday—fourth case against the 77-year-old Republican this year—for his alleged efforts to illegally overturn the votes in Georgia in 2020 presidential election which put current President Joe Biden in the White House, reported Reuters.

In Georgia, after defendants are indicted by a grand jury, the indicted are arraigned, which is a formal reading of the charges in the court. Then defendants are also asked to enter a plea. The former US president's attorney could ask the court to waive the arraignment, and Trump could enter a plea of not guilty without appearing in court.

The court can also determine the bail. He can likely be released, probably in exchange for a promise to return to face the charges at trial.

“Trump will have his mugshot taken upon being taken into custody," Reuters reported quoting Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat who told local media this month.

How far off is a trial?

The former president is known for using the courts to draw out cases. The prosecution may further slow down the case by novel legal questions stemming from the unprecedented nature of the case.

Legal experts are of opinion that a delay in the case can benefit the former president, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the Nov. 5, 2024, presidential election.

Trump can also challenge the prosecution that his indictment is motivated by political bias.

Trump can also try to move the case to another part of the state, saying that the jury pool in Fulton County, which Biden won with about 73% of the vote, can be biased against him.

If the case goes to trial?

If the case goes for trial, the process of selecting a jury could be lengthy, given the passionate followers of the former president.

\In Fulton County, a jury of 12 people must all agree beyond a reasonable doubt that the person is guilty for a conviction on any count. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict, the judge can declare a mistrial.

If the former president is convicted, he can seek a new trial by asserting the outcome was inconsistent with evidence or contrary to the law.