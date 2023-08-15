Donald Trump’s indictment in Georgia case: What happens next?1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Donald Trump, former US president, was indicted on Monday—fourth case against the 77-year-old Republican this year—for his alleged efforts to illegally overturn the votes in Georgia in 2020 presidential election which put current President Joe Biden in the White House
Donald Trump, former US president, was indicted on Monday—fourth case against the 77-year-old Republican this year—for his alleged efforts to illegally overturn the votes in Georgia in 2020 presidential election which put current President Joe Biden in the White House, reported Reuters.