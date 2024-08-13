Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk LIVE Update: Former US President Donald Trump has returned to microblogging platform X to do a live interview with platform owner Elon Musk.
X Spaces, however, has technical glitches as users complain of not being able to access the conversation. X users have taken to a meme fest.
The Titans are slated to have a “live conversation" at 8 pm (Eastern Time). The live interview will be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!" Musk said, advising X users to ask their own questions with the former United States president during the live interview.
It is also important to note that Musk's account—not Trump's account on X, which is mostly dormant—will host the live interview.
Musk, a Democrat until a few years ago, endorsed Trump's candidacy two days after the former president was wounded during an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally last month.
Ahead of his live interview, the former US president posted a video to his X account featuring his time in office. Trump has also posted an audio saying, “They're not coming after me, they're coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way, and I will never be moving."
The live interview is supposed to help the former US president reach millions of potential voters directly and also provide an opportunity for the microblogging platform to redeem itself after some struggles.
X says it will go ahead with a smaller group of listeners, and post the unedited audio immediately thereafter
Elon Musk says the glitch is due to a massive DDOS attack, which would be fixed at the earliest. " Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," says Musk in his X post
Several X users took to a meme fest, as Spaces X reported technical issues, with many users unable to access Elon Musk and Donald Trump's conversation
Donald Trump has returned to X, just ahead of the interview, two years after he was banned from the same platform on January 6th, 2021
Technical issues have been reported in X Spaces, where the conversation was supposed to happen, between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Several users have been unable to access the interview with "details not available" message flashing
Trump has just over 7.5 million followers on Truth Social, while his mostly dormant X account is followed by 88 million. Musk's account, which will host the interview, has more than 193 million followers.
The former US president was banned on the microblogging platform for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.
Former US president is slated to have a 'live conversation' with microblogging platform owner Elon Musk at 8 pm (Eastern Time).