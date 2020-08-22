Donald Trump’s Iran Move at UN Amplifies ‘America First’ Snub of Allies

Fulfilling a campaign promise, the president withdrew the U.S. from the accord in 2018 and began tightening U.S. sanctions on Tehran. The “maximum pressure" strategy had an impact, fueling inflation and undermining domestic support for President Hassan Rouhani’s government And yet, the other nations participating in the accord refused to abandon it altogether. So the U.S. has returned to the UN to argue it still had standing to use its framework to punish Iran.