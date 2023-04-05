Hours after former US President Donald Trump appeared before the New York city court on Tuesday, the sales of his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged, according to OpenSea data. It stated that Trump Digital Trading Card holders collectively sold 47 tokens, which is around a 462% increase.

However, it still had a relatively small amount of activity for NFTs despite the largest jump because Nakamigos, one of the top trending collections, had 1,286 sales during the same six-hour period, according to a report published by CNBC.

Donald Trump, the former US president, is currently facing a total of 36 felony criminal charges, including accusations related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has consistently denied any affair with Daniels and is now facing potential criminal charges in connection to this matter.

The arraignment took place in a Manhattan courtroom and was a stunning spectacle for Trump, who faced prosecutors that bluntly accused him of criminal conduct. The hearing set the stage for a possible criminal trial in the city where he first became a celebrity decades ago.

Addressing supporters from his Mar-a-Lago property, Trump mentioned the Hunter Biden's laptop scandal saying, "The FBI and Department of Justice in collusion with Twitter and Facebook in order not to say anything bad about the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, which exposes the Biden family as criminals and which, according to the pollsters would have made a 17 point difference in the election result, we needed a lot less than that, 16.9, it would have been in our favor because our country is going to hell."

“This could happen in America. Never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," he added.