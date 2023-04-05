Donald Trump's NFT sales surge after his indictment arraignment2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump is currently facing a total of 36 felony criminal charges, including accusations related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.
Hours after former US President Donald Trump appeared before the New York city court on Tuesday, the sales of his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged, according to OpenSea data. It stated that Trump Digital Trading Card holders collectively sold 47 tokens, which is around a 462% increase.
