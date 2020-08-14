Donald Trump's personal wealth down 10% since he took office

Trump’s Manhattan properties are his workhorses, throwing off steady cash flow that the company has used to push further into the less reliable golf business. Around the corner from Trump Tower is a cavernous storefront that formerly housed Niketown, a unique perch along one of the world’s most valuable shopping corridors. But Nike moved out in 2018. Nike’s new landlords agreed to make payments on the lease, which is up for renewal in 2022. But the lack of an occupant raises questions about the space’s future, especially with the pandemic crushing many retailers. Average rents for New York retail already have fallen to their lowest level since 2011.