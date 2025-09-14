Donald Trump’s second UK state visit next week: Royal banquet with King Charles and Keir Starmer meeting scheduled

US President Donald Trump is set to make a second state visit to the United Kingdom next week. The visit will include a state banquet hosted by King Charles III and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump and First Lady Melania are expected to arrive on Tuesday evening (September 16) and depart Thursday (September 18), with no public engagements in London.

Royal welcome and ceremonial events On Wednesday (September 17), the Trumps will be greeted by Prince William and Princess Catherine before a formal reception by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The day will include a royal carriage procession, the Beating Retreat ceremony, a military jet flypast, and a state banquet featuring speeches by both the monarch and the President.

Trump will also inspect the Guard of Honour and pay a private visit to the grave of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Invitation and public display The invitation for the visit was formally extended during a February White House ceremony, when Prime Minister Starmer presented a signed letter from King Charles. Trump accepted the invitation on camera, praising the king as “a beautiful man, a wonderful man.”

Political meetings Thursday will focus on political engagements at the British Prime Minister’s Chequers country retreat. Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Starmer, followed by a business reception. Starmer has maintained a cordial relationship with Trump during the latter’s second term.

Protests and public reaction The Stop Trump Coalition is already planning a major demonstration in London under the banner “Trump Not Welcome.” Security considerations are likely to be tight, recalling the large-scale policing required during Trump’s first UK visit in 2019.

Trump’s UK visit history This will be Trump’s second UK visit since returning to the White House in January. His first post-second-term trip was in July, when he visited his family’s luxury golf courses in Scotland. He remains the first US president to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch, with Queen Elizabeth II hosting him and Melania in 2019.

