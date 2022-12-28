Donald Trump's tax returns to be released by US House panel on Friday

Moira Warburton, Reuters

Former US President, Donald Trump's tax returns will be released by U.S. House panel on Friday. The released document is expected to contain the details of his tax returns filed between 2015 and 2021, the years he ran for and served as president