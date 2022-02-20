Ex-US President and businessman Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the US Presidents Day holiday.

In October last year, Trump had announced he was launching a social media platform, called Truth Social to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." The app is owned by the recently created Trump Media & Technology Group.

In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. One user asked him when the app, which has been available this week for beta testers, would be released to the public, according to screenshots viewed by Reuters.

"We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded.

Truth Social to restore Trump's presence on social media

The launch would restore Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

On February 15, Trump's eldest son Donald Jr. posted on Twitter a screenshot of his father's verified @realDonaldTrump Truth Social account with one post, or "truth," that he uploaded on Feb. 14: "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!"

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group is headed by former Republican US Representative Devin Nunes.

Led by Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, will join a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. So far none of the companies, which include Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the popularity of their mainstream counterparts.

"This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That's going to be awesome, because we're going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform," Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo'.

"Our goal is, I think we're going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we're going to be fully operational at least within the United States," he added.

In addition to the post disclosing Monday's launch date, the screenshots seen by Reuters show the app is now at version 1.0, suggesting it has reached a level ready for public release. As late as Wednesday, it was at version 0.9, reported Reuters.

Apple's App Store listing indicates that Truth Social is expected to be released on February 21, a date that a source familiar with the venture confirmed in January.

But in recent weeks Nunes had said publicly that the app would launch by the end of March.

On Friday, Nunes was on the app urging users to follow more accounts, share photos and videos and participate in conversations, in an apparent attempt to drum up activity, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Among Nunes' posts, he welcomed a new user who appeared to be a Catholic priest and encouraged him to invite more priests to join, according to the person with knowledge of the matter.

NO WAY TO EDIT 'TRUTHS'

The chief product officer's other responses during Friday's question-and-answer session suggested the startup's features would resemble those of Twitter.

Asked whether users would be able to edit their "truths," the executive replied "not yet." The ability to edit posts after publication is something Twitter users have long sought.

The next significant feature released on the platform will be direct messages, or DMs, between users, the executive wrote.

The company is also considering allowing users to sign up to receive notifications when others post content, the executive said. He signaled that the ability to block other users would be an important component.

"There will always be block functionality in the app," he wrote.

Truth Social will issue a policy on verified accounts "in the coming weeks," the executive added.

Parler, Gettr CEOs welcome Trump’s social platform

Two of Donald Trump’s biggest would-be competitors in social media said they have spoken with the former president ahead of the launch of his Truth Social platform.

Speaking at the Pivot MIA conference in Miami Beach Wednesday, the chief executive officers of Parler and Gettr said they had both kept up a relationship with Trump and that they thought that there was enough room in the market for all three platforms.

Jason Miller, the former Trump adviser who now runs Gettr, said he would be meeting with the president later Wednesday and that he wasn’t worried about competition from his former boss.

“I’m actually looking forward to it," Miller said. “I’m going to see the president this afternoon. I’ll make the pitch again to say @realDonaldTrump is all reserved and ready for you."

