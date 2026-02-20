Donald Trump says considering limited strike on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering a limited strike on Iran after ordering a major naval buildup in the Middle East aimed at heaping pressure on Tehran to cut a deal to curb its nuclear programme.
Asked if he was considering a limited strike to pressure Iran into a deal on its nuclear program, Trump told reporters at the White House: “I guess I can say I am considering" it.
On Thursday, Trump had warned that "bad things" would happen if Tehran did not strike a deal within 10 days, which he subsequently extended to 15.