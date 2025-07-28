Trump says Hamas uncooperative, exploring ‘various’ hostage release options with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump said he is in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over “various plans” to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza, as negotiations with Hamas appear to have stalled.

Trump said the Hamas militant group had become “more difficult to deal with” in recent days, accusing it of hardening its stance and obstructing progress in hostage talks.

Israel must make a decision, Trump says Speaking a day earlier, Trump suggested that Israel would soon have to make a critical decision on how to proceed in Gaza amid mounting frustration over the stalled talks.

“Israel has to make a decision,” he said. “They’re trying, but Hamas keeps hardening their position.”

“Hamas really didn’t want to make a deal,” Trump said. “I think they want to die. And it’s very bad.”

Hostage families in anguish Trump acknowledged that while many hostages have been freed, several remain either missing or confirmed dead — a situation he said is leaving families in deep distress.

Since Hamas captured 251 hostages during its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, 148 have been released — 140 alive and eight deceased. Around 50 are believed to remain in captivity, with about 20 thought to still be alive.

Negotiations have hit a deadlock in recent weeks, prompting both US and Israeli officials to consider “alternative options” to bring the remaining hostages home.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu echoed the sentiment earlier: "Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas's terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region."

Since the October 7 attacks, nearly 60,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to health officials in the enclave. Israel launched its military campaign in response to Hamas-led fighters killing 1,200 Israelis and taking hostages.