Home >News >world >Donald Trump says he expects to wear a mask when he visits military hospital
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Donald Trump says he expects to wear a mask when he visits military hospital

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2020, 11:26 AM IST Reuters

  • Donald Trump said he would be visiting wounded soldiers as well as front-line workers seeking to contain the covid-19 pandemic
  • Donald Trump, who had become increasingly isolated within the Republican Party for not promoting wearing a mask

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen wearing a face covering in public, said on Thursday he expects to wear a mask when he next visits U.S. troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

"I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You're in a hospital setting. I think it's a very appropriate thing. I have no problem with a mask," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Trump said he would be visiting wounded soldiers as well as front-line workers seeking to contain the COVID-19 pandemic when he visits the government medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump did not say when he would visit, and the White House did not immediately respond to a query about his schedule. CNN has previously reported Trump plans to go on Saturday.

It was unclear whether Trump might be photographed wearing a mask since such visits are often closed to the media to protect the privacy of the wounded soldiers.

Trump, who had become increasingly isolated within the Republican Party for not promoting wearing a mask, has in recent weeks spoken more favorably about their use as COVID-19 cases have surged in the United States.

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Trump dares Republican Party into high-stakes vote on troubled health bill

6 min read . 24 Mar 2017
Many TikTok users say they care less about potential Chinese snooping and more about Trump taking away their digital hangout. (AFP)

TikTok teens try to trick Donald Trump campaign, again

5 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Mark Wood on the second day of the first Test between England and the West Indies at Southampton. Photo by Mike Hewitt (AFP)

Covid-19 cricket amid rain, empty stands and Black Lives Matter

3 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout