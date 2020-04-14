US President Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters)

Donald Trump says he hopes to reopen country ‘ahead of schedule’

1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 05:24 AM IST Bloomberg

President Donald Trump said his administration will issue guidance within days for governors who want to begin relaxing social-distancing practices to curb the coronavirus outbreak, and said he hopes to reopen the country 'ahead of schedule.'

President Donald Trump said his administration will issue guidance within days for governors who want to begin relaxing social-distancing practices to curb the coronavirus outbreak, and said he hopes to reopen the country “ahead of schedule."

“We’re very close to completing a plan to open our country. Hopefully, even ahead of schedule," Trump said at a news conference on Monday. “We will soon finalize new and very important guidelines to give governors the information they need to open their states."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that Trump extended late last month call on Americans to largely isolate themselves from one another until the end of April. Trump said the new guidelines will “give the American people the confidence they need to begin returning to normal life."

The president declined to say whether he would urge Americans to return to work and schools on May 1. “I don’t want to say that," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
FILE - In this April 7, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (AP)

Donald Trump says global oil production cut should help industry recover

1 min read . 13 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout