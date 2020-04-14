Donald Trump says he hopes to reopen country ‘ahead of schedule’

President Donald Trump said his administration will issue guidance within days for governors who want to begin relaxing social-distancing practices to curb the coronavirus outbreak, and said he hopes to reopen the country “ahead of schedule."

“We’re very close to completing a plan to open our country. Hopefully, even ahead of schedule," Trump said at a news conference on Monday. “We will soon finalize new and very important guidelines to give governors the information they need to open their states."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that Trump extended late last month call on Americans to largely isolate themselves from one another until the end of April. Trump said the new guidelines will “give the American people the confidence they need to begin returning to normal life."

The president declined to say whether he would urge Americans to return to work and schools on May 1. “I don’t want to say that," he said.

