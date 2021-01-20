Donald Trump says he is the first president 'in decades' with 'no new wars'1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 06:54 AM IST
'I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,' Donald Trump said
Donald Trump in a farewell address Tuesday said he was the first president in many years to have left office without starting a war.
"I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," he said, according to excerpts from the address, which the White House said would be broadcast shortly.
