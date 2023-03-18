Donald Trump says he'll be arrested soon over hush money case1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:17 PM IST
- A spokesperson for the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, according to a post on Truth Social on Saturday. Trump alleged "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office and did not provide any evidence of the expected charges. The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
