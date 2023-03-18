Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, according to a post on Truth Social on Saturday. Trump alleged "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office and did not provide any evidence of the expected charges. The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office...indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven...the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office started presenting evidence to a grand jury earlier this year, investigating a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels by Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer. The payment was made in the final days of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claims that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier, a claim that Trump has consistently denied.

Trump served as the Republican President of the United States from 2017 to 2021 and has announced his intention to run for the White House again in the 2024 presidential election.

