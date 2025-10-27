Donald Trump says he underwent MRI test, weeks after doctor called US President's health 'exceptional'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had undergone an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) examination.

"It was perfect," he told reporters on board Air Force One en route to Tokyo, as per a report by Reuters.

The 79-year-old Trump, was the oldest person to be inaugurated as US president when he began his second presidential term in January, and is the second oldest person ever to serve as the US president.

Earlier this month, Trump's doctor said that he was found to be in "exceptional health" after a medical evaluation.

"Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance," Trump's physician Sean Barbabella had said on 11 October in the memo, as per a Reuters report.

The memo had also revealed that Trump underwent immunisations as well as preventive health screening, including the annual flu and the updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations to prepare him for his international travel this month.

The US President is currently in Japan.

Trump had another health check-up in April, after which the White House had released a memo saying the US President was feet, 3 inches (190 cm) tall and 224 pounds (102 kg) and had well-controlled high cholesterol.

Health scares In July this year, Trump was experiencing swelling in his lower legs, as well as bruising on his right hand, the White House had revealed.

There were photographs of the US President with swollen angles and makeup to cover the afflicted part of his hand.

Barbabella had then revealed that the swelling in his legs was from a condition called "chronic venous insufficiency," which is a common and benign condition in people aged 70+.

The doctor had also said, as per a Reuters report, that the issue with Trump's hand was consistent with soft tissue irritation that happens with frequent handshakes and taking aspirin, which the US President takes as part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Since then the White House has been downplaying its concerns about the US President's health and has not given details of how his leg issue is being treated.

Similarly, during Trump's 1st presidential term, the White House had given conflicting as well as opaque explanations after he contracted COVID-19.