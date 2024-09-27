Donald Trump to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Ukrainian President shares ’Victory Plan’ with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Trump will come a day after the Ukrainian President met US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Washington amid the raging Ukraine-Russia war.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former US President Donald Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former US President Donald Trump(AP)

Former US President Donald Trump reportedly said he will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. The announcement came soon after US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Ukrainian President made a joint appearance in Washington.

In a viral video, Trump could be heard saying that he will meet Zelenskyy around 9:45 am EDT at Trump Tower. “As you know, President Zelensky has asked to meet with me, and I will be meeting with him tomorrow morning at around 9:45 in Trump Tower,” the former US president told reporters.

Also Read | PM Modi’s third meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 3 months

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Zelenskyy had earlier met with US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Washington amid the raging Ukraine-Russia war. 

Notably, Harris and Trump are running for the President's post in the upcoming US elections. While Harris is a Democrat candidate, Trump is a Republican candidate.

In a post on X on Friday, Biden said, “Today, President Zelenskyy and I sat down again to discuss strengthening Ukraine's position on the battlefield and helping Ukraine rebuild stronger than before. Two things are clear: Ukraine will win this war. And the US will continue to stand by them every step of the way.”

Also Read | Top News Today: Trump to meet Zelenskyy; India-Bangladesh 2nd Test match; more

Biden said the US will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war. He announced a "surge in assistance to help Ukraine win this war." He said, "We've also announced actions that'll enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities, strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, and counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering."

"And next month, I'll convene a meeting of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to coordinate the efforts of the more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine in its defense," the US President added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to X to inform that during his meeting with President Joe Biden, he "presented the Victory Plan to him" and Kamala Harris.

"We discussed details to strengthen the Plan, coordinated our positions, views, and approaches, and tasked our teams with holding consultations on the next steps. We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and the United States have stood side by side since the very beginning of the Russian invasion. Your determination is incredibly important for us to prevail," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Besides, Kamala Harris on Thursday slammed suggestions that Kyiv should cede territory for the sake of peace with Moscow as “dangerous and unacceptable.”

“They are not proposals for peace,” Harris said. “Instead they are proposals for surrender," she added.

Also Read | Modi US visit: PM says tech should act as ‘bridge not barrier’ at UN Summit

Trump, for his part, has criticized US assistance for Ukraine, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and faulted Zelenskyy for the ongoing bloodshed. Asked if Ukraine should give up territory, Trump said “we'll see what happens” and “we need peace.”

Trump said he will meet with Zelenskyy in New York on Friday after days of questions over whether the two leaders will sit down together. He rejected Harris' criticisms and insisted that he only wants to stop the “horror show that's gone on.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldDonald Trump to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Ukrainian President shares ’Victory Plan’ with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta share price

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.000.00
      Chennai
      77,051.000.00
      Delhi
      77,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.