President-elect Donald Trump announced he will not offer cabinet positions to Nikki Haley or Mike Pompeo, thanking them for their service. Trump is set to nominate new officials as Republicans gain control of the government, with a meeting scheduled with Joe Biden on November 13.

President-elect Donald Trump stated that he will not be offering positions in his new administration to his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, or his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country," he said in a Saturday post on Truth Social, as reported by Bloomberg.

Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, ran against Donald Trump in this year's Republican primary, securing support from wealthy Wall Street figures while facing challenges in winning over Trump’s base. Establishment Republicans, often seen as part of the old GOP guard, viewed her candidacy as a final opportunity to reclaim control of the party.

High-profile conservatives, from billionaire Ken Griffin and the Koch Group to Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who had grown disillusioned with Trump’s combative style and the unpredictability of his first term, were willing to bet that Haley could block his path to a third consecutive nomination.

Pompeo, a Trump loyalist, also served as the Central Intelligence Agency director under him. Names being floated for secretary of state include Ric Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, and Steven Mnuchin, the former Treasury chief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Republicans are on track to win total control of government, having gained the White House and the Senate while leading in the race for the House of Representatives. That means Trump’s nominees for 4,000 government posts, including more than two dozen cabinet officials, could sail through the confirmation process in the Senate.

Also Read: Joe Biden invites former rival Donald Trump to meet at Oval House on Nov 13

Trump recently announced Florida Republican operative Susie Wiles would be his chief of staff. Wiles, who Trump has called “the ice baby" and said “likes to stay in the background," was the first to get a prized post in the new administration as hordes of party loyalists jockey for cabinet positions in Washington, Bloomberg reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Joe Biden is set to host former President Donald Trump at the White House on November 13 for their first post-election meeting, marking the beginning of the U.S. transition of power, which will be completed in January.

The two leaders will meet in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. at Biden’s invitation, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday.