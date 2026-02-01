Trump says ‘Iran is talking’ but keeps military attack option on the table

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (local time) that Iran was engaged in talks with the United States, even as the Islamic Republic’s army chief warned Washington against carrying out military strikes, according to AFP.

Iran’s top security official said on Saturday that headway had been made toward talks with the United States, even as the Islamic Republic’s army chief warned Washington against any military action, as reported by AFP.

Trump also acknowledged that the two sides were in contact, while continuing to keep the possibility of an attack on the table, AFP reported.

“They are negotiating,” says Trump “(Iran is) talking to us, and we'll see if we can do something, otherwise we'll see what happens...We have a big fleet heading out there,” he told Fox News.

Trump said the United States was withholding details of any potential strike plans from its regional allies for security reasons.

He also warned of possible intervention in Iran following a lethal crackdown on anti-government protests, as reported by AFP.

"Well, we can't tell them the plan. If I told them the plan, it would be almost as bad as telling you the plan -- it could be worse, actually," he said.

Arrival of US flotilla The deployment of a US naval force has heightened concerns about a potential direct clash with Iran, which has cautioned that any attack would be met with missile strikes against US bases, vessels, and allies — particularly Israel, as reported by AFP.

Trump has indicated that he expects Iran to choose negotiation over its nuclear and missile programs instead of risking US military action.

Iran, for its part, has said it is willing to engage in nuclear discussions, provided its missile systems and defensive capabilities are excluded from the talks.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned the United States and Israel against any attack, saying his forces were “at full defensive and military readiness”.

“If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime,” Hatami said, official news agency IRNA reported.

Iran's nuclear technology and expertise “cannot be eliminated”, he added.

Amid rising tensions, Iranian officials moved quickly to dismiss claims that several incidents on Saturday were connected to an attack or sabotage.

Among them was an explosion in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, which local fire officials said resulted from a gas leak.

Naval exercise On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would conduct "a two-day live-fire naval exercise" in the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit hub for global energy supplies, AFP reported.

CENTCOM warned the IRGC against "any unsafe and unprofessional behaviour near US forces", drawing a sharp response from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“The US military is now attempting to dictate how our Powerful Armed Forces should conduct target practice in their own turf,” he wrote on X.

The United States designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation in 2019, a move the European Union followed on Thursday, prompting angry reactions from Tehran.

The United States launched attacks on major Iranian nuclear facilities in June, briefly entering Israel’s 12-day conflict with its regional adversary.

Separately, nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living broke out on December 28, later evolving into a wider anti-government movement that reached its height on January 8 and 9. Authorities described the unrest as “riots” and accused the United States and Israel of instigating them.

