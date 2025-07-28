Trump on Gaza talks collapse and Hamas hostage standoff: ‘I know what I’d do... but Israel is going to make a decision’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Israel is now facing a critical moment as ceasefire negotiations with Hamas have broken down. He emphasised that the Israeli government will soon have to “make a decision” on how to proceed in Gaza.

“They [Hamas] don’t want to give [the hostages] back,” Trump told reporters in Scotland. “And so Israel is going to have to make a decision.”

Trump added: “I know what I’d do, but I don’t think it’s appropriate that I say. But Israel is going to make a decision.”

Aid to Gaza: 'Nobody acknowledged it' The President also highlighted ongoing US aid efforts to Gaza, lamenting the lack of international recognition.

“We gave $60 million two weeks ago for food, for Gaza,” Trump said. “And nobody acknowledged it, nobody talks about it. It makes you feel a little bad when you do that, and you have other countries not giving anything.”

Trump said some of his own supporters criticised him for providing aid to Palestinians, but he defended the move.

“There is a humanitarian reason for doing it,” he said. “Will I do more aid? Yeah. The US is going to do more aid for Gaza but we would like to have other countries participate.”

Trump: US prevented starvation in Gaza Trump claimed that without American assistance, conditions in Gaza would have deteriorated further.

“If we weren’t there, I think people would have starved, frankly,” he said. “They would have starved and it’s not like they’re eating well.”

Calls for global help and recognition Trump called on other nations to contribute to humanitarian efforts in Gaza and expressed frustration at the lack of acknowledgment from the international community.

“It would be nice to at least have a ‘thank you,’” he said.

Background: Crisis deepens in Gaza Trump’s comments come as Israel faces growing criticism over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Over the weekend, Israel approved humanitarian airdrops and announced plans to establish corridors for United Nations convoys to distribute supplies.