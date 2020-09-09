Donald Trump says it’d be ‘insult’ if Kamala Harris is first woman president

Donald Trump said it would be an “insult" if Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected president, repeatedly mocking the Democratic vice presidential nominee at a North Carolina rally.

“People don’t like her," Trump said after recounting her slide in polls while she was running for the Democratic nomination for president last year.

"People don't like her," Trump said after recounting her slide in polls while she was running for the Democratic nomination for president last year.

“Nobody likes her," he said in Winston-Salem, N.C. “She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country."

Trump said his re-election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, “has now formed an unholy alliance" with the “radical left" through Harris.

“You know who’s further left than crazy Bernie?" Trump asked, referring to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. “Kamala," he said, theatrically stretching out and mispronouncing her name three times in a row.

Harris, California’s junior senator and a former attorney general of that state, is the first Black and Indian-American and Black woman on a on a major presidential party ticket.

