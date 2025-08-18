Donald Trump says ‘major point of contention’ in Vladimir Putin Alaska meeting was...

US President Donald Trumo revealed on Monday the “major point of contention” he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the planning of August 15's Alaska Summit which was held to bring an end to the Ukraine war.

As per Trump's latest post on TRUTH Social, the bone of the contention between the two leaders was the location of the crucial meet.

"The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a “major defeat” by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States," Trump posted early Monday.

He said, "Actually, he [Putin] would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the US, and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention!"

Hitting out at Democrats, Trump said, "If we had the Summit elsewhere, the Democrat run and controlled media would have said what a terrible thing THAT was."

Trump also criticised Democrats, claiming they "want crime" in the cities under their control.

"These people are sick! They even want CRIME IN D.C., and other BLUE Cities throughout our Country, but don't worry, I won't let that happen. Just like our now secure Southern Border (ZERO illegals in last 3 months!), our cities will be Secure and Safe, and D.C. will lead the way!" Trump added.

Alaska meet Earlier on Friday (August 15, local time), the US and Russia concluded the much-anticipated Alaska Summit meeting aimed at bringing peace to the conflict in Ukraine. However, the no concrete ceasefire deal was made as part of the meeting.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President called it a "great and very successful day in Alaska" and highlighted that the best way to go forward would be through a "peace agreement".

Later, Trump described the meeting with Russian President Putin as "really well", and said he held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, several European leaders, and NATO Secretary General, during which it was agreed that a peace agreement is the best way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late-night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO,” Trump said.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," he had posted on Truth Social.

