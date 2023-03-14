Donald Trump says Mike Pence responsible for January 6 US Capitol riots1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM IST
- Donald Trump's remarks came in response to Pence, who on Saturday said that history would hold former president Donald Trump ‘accountable’ for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol
Former US President Donald Trump has blamed former Vice President Mike Pence for January 6, 2021 violence surrounding the riots at Capitol Hill, US media reported. His remarks came in response to Pence, who on Saturday said that history would hold former president Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
