Donald Trump says only one set of terms acceptable in US-Iran talks: ‘These are the POINTS…’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is only one set of terms acceptable to the United States in the US-Iran talks. His comments came hours after the two-week ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US, and ahead of talks between the two countries in Pakistan this week.

In his latest post on TRUTH Social, Trump said, “There is only one group of meaningful 'POINTS' that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations.”

Advertisement

"These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE. It is something that is reasonable, and can easily be dispensed with," Trump wrote.

Trump made the remarks while calling out "numerous agreements, lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the U.S.A. / Iran Negotiation."

Advertisement

"...in many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE," Trump said, adding, “It’s very much like Fake News CNN last night, headlining a “source” that had no power or authority to write a Letter claiming great authority.”

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif urges all parties to exercise restraint amid ceasefire violations

Iran-US talks While a two-week ceasefire has been reached, the final deal between the US and Iran to end the war is not yet done. The negotiations will take place in Pakistan on Friday, April 10, amid uncertainty over key points of the agreement.

It's not yet clarified what term the US and Iran agreed upon while agreeing to the ceasefire.

Notably, the US presented a 15-point proposal to Iran, while the latter proposed a 10-point ceasefire proposal.

Also Read | Oil CEOs raked in money from Trump’s Iran war

Although Trump had said on Tuesday that the US found a 10-point ceasefire proposal from Iran “workable”, the president informed in a post on TRUTH Social on Wednesday that “many of the 15 points have already been agreed to.”

Advertisement

However, a White House official told the New York Times that Iran’s 10-point peace plan released on Wednesday differs from the version President Donald Trump described as a “workable basis” for negotiations.

The official declined to elaborate on the differences but said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was expected to clarify them at a 1 p.m. briefing, the report added.

In an earlier social media post, Trump laid out a few details of the deal with Iran, saying, “The United States will work closely with Iran…There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.’"

“We are, and will be, talking tariff and sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said.

Advertisement

He also said, “The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to several reports, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again Wednesday in response to Israeli attacks against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, casting doubt over whether an already precarious ceasefire to end more than a month of war will hold.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in