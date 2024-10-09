Donald Trump says PM Modi is ‘total killer’, ‘nicest’ man; mimics him in viral clip: WATCH

In a clip that went viral on Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump could be seen mimicking PM Modi when he recalled an incident when “somebody” had threatened India.

Livemint
Updated9 Oct 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Former US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a podcast, calling him his "friend", "the nicest human being", and a "total killer". In a clip that went viral on Wednesday, Trump could be seen mimicking PM Modi's reaction when "somebody" had threatened India.

While speaking on the Flagrant podcast, Trump said, "Modi, India, he's a friend of mine, great...Before [PM Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister], India was very unstable...he came along...he's a friend of mine but on the outside, he looks like he's your father. He is the nicest and a total killer".

Trump, the former US President who is running for the President's post again in the 2024 election as a Republican candidate, recalled the iconic "Howdy, Modi" event held in Houston, Texas, in September 2019.

"They did a thing called Howdy, Modi in Houston, Texas. It was me and him and...it was beautiful. It was a gathering of around 80,000 people and it felt like crazy. We were walking about. Today, maybe I won't be able to do something like that," he said.

Trump then recalled that there were a "couple of occasions someone was threatening India". He remembered, "I told Modi, let me help as I am very good at it." Trump them mimicked PM Modi's response.

Trump changed the tone and told what PM Modi had said back then: "I will do it, I will handle it and I would do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years." He was referring to Pakistan.

"And I said, whoa, what just happened there," Trump said. The viral video from the podcast was shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Trump and PM Modi enjoyed warm relations while the former president was in office. When Trump visited India in 2020, PM Modi held a huge rally for him that also marked the opening of the world's largest cricket stadium. Rally attendees wore "Namaste Trump" hats to welcome the Republican.

Republican Trump is now contesting against US Vice President and Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 09:57 PM IST
