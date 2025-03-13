Donald Trump says Putin statement on Ukraine ‘promising’ but ‘not complete’; hopes Russia will do the right thing

Russian President Vladimir Putin had put out "a very promising statement" on a possible Ukraine truce, but it wasn't complete', said US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The remark came hours after Putin said that he backed the idea of a truce, but he had serious questions about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with Trump.

Speaking to reporters during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump said, "I'd love to meet with him or talk to him. But we have to get it over with fast."

"A lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed. Now we're going to see if Russia is there and, if not, it will be a very disappointing moment for the world," Trump said.

"As you know, Ukraine has agreed to complete a ceasefire and we hope that Russia will do the same. Thousands of people have been killed. Now, we want to see that stop. They are not from America and they are not from the Netherlands, for the most part, but they are people and everybody feels the same way. We want it to stop. It is a tremendous cost to America and other countries It would have never happened if I was the President but it did happen," added Trump.

Trump stated that his special envoy Steve Witkoff is in serious discussions with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine.

“Hopefully they’ll do the right thing,” Trump said.

The US President said he did not think Russia would attack US allies. "It's not going to happen. We'll make sure it doesn't happen," he said.