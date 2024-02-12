Donald Trump says ‘Taylor Swift can’t endorse Joe Biden' - here's why
Former US President Donald Trump dismisses the possibility of Taylor Swift endorsing Joe Biden, claiming she owes her success to him and the Music Modernization Act.
Republican frontrunner Donald Trump Sunday said there is “no way" global pop star Taylor Swift can endorse US President Joe Biden for re-election, saying she could not be “disloyal to the man who made her so much money".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message