 Donald Trump says ‘Taylor Swift can’t endorse Joe Biden' - here's why | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ News / World/  Donald Trump says ‘Taylor Swift can’t endorse Joe Biden' - here's why
Back Back

Donald Trump says ‘Taylor Swift can’t endorse Joe Biden' - here's why

 Livemint

Former US President Donald Trump dismisses the possibility of Taylor Swift endorsing Joe Biden, claiming she owes her success to him and the Music Modernization Act.

Global pop star Taylor Swift. Premium
Global pop star Taylor Swift.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump Sunday said there is “no way" global pop star  Taylor Swift can endorse US President Joe Biden for re-election, saying she could not be “disloyal to the man who made her so much money". 

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, the former US President wrote, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will." 

“There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," Trump said. 

"I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!" he added on Truth Social. 

The billionaire global pop star endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential election when he first faced off against Trump. She has yet to endorse a candidate in this year’s race. 

Last month, the Biden administration urged action to remove sexually explicit deep-fakes of Swift that had emerged on social media, Bloomberg reported. 

An endorsement from Taylor Swift may influence voters in what's likely to be a tight presidential race. Polling data show Donald Trump currently leading Biden by 2 percentage points nationwide in a hypothetical head-to-head match, according to the RealClearPolitics average. 

Swift carries political clout because of her loyal fan base known as Swifties who inject billions into local economies traveling to her sold-out concerts globally. She’s boosted viewership of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, thanks to fans’ fascination with her relationship with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App