Donald Trump says Twitter 'now in sane hands' after Musk purchase

- Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc on late Thursday night after months of uncertainty and speculation
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said Twitter is 'now in sane hands' after tech millionaire Elon Musk bought it.
"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Tesla chief Musk has indicated he would lift Trump's Twitter ban, imposed in the wake of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol that the Republican leader is accused of inciting.
However, Trump did not indicate whether he intended to make a comeback from his online exile.
Far-right users celebrated the purchase, posting comments such as "masks don't work" and other taunts, under the belief that moderation rules will now be relaxed.
"Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better," Trump said.
Shareholders will be paid $54.20 per share, and Twitter will now operate as a private company. Among Musk's first moves, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal; Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.
It is reported that Musk would hold the CEO position for the time being, and would soon find replacement.
