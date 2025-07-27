Trump says US-EU trade deal is close — But sticking points remain

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed optimism over reaching a trade deal with the European Union, even as the clock ticks toward an August 1 deadline that could trigger sweeping tariffs on EU exports to the United States.

Speaking at the start of a high-stakes meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his Turnberry golf resort on Scotland’s western coast, Trump said there was a “good chance” of striking an agreement, despite “three or four main sticking points” — most notably around what he called “fairness” in car and agricultural exports.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed confidence that the United States and the European Union could strike a trade deal, even as a looming August 1 deadline threatens to trigger sweeping tariffs on EU exports.

Trump said at the start of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland that “three or four main sticking points” remain, with the key issue being “fairness,” particularly regarding barriers to US car and agricultural exports.

Von der Leyen: Odds are 50-50 Von der Leyen acknowledged that talks were balanced on a knife’s edge, saying there was a “50-50” chance of securing an agreement before the deadline.

“President Trump is a tough negotiator and dealmaker,” she said ahead of the meeting. “If we reach an agreement, it will be the biggest deal either of us has done.”

She also emphasised that any deal would need to be based on fairness and a rebalancing of the current trade relationship between the two economies.

Trade talks against tariff threat The high-stakes meeting comes amid escalating pressure from Washington, which has threatened to impose a 30% across-the-board tariff on EU goods unless a deal is reached. Currently, EU exports already face tariffs of 25% on automobiles, 50% on steel and aluminum, and an additional 10% on other goods.

The European Commission, representing all 27 EU member states, has been striving to avoid further economic strain and prevent retaliation, while preserving a transatlantic trade relationship worth approximately $1.9 trillion annually.

Sunday’s face-to-face meeting between Trump and von der Leyen was a last-ditch effort to avoid a transatlantic trade rupture.