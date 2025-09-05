Trump to again speak with Putin 'in near future' as he calls Ukraine war ‘most difficult’

US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter during the tech leaders dinner whether he planned to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the “near future” after talking to Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelensky earlier Thursday.

He said, “I will be, yeah. We're having a very good dialogue.”

Watch the video here:

At a tech leaders' dinner held at the White House, Donald Trump sat at the center of a long table, positioned between First Lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, AP reported.

Later that Thursday afternoon, Melania Trump led a meeting for the White House’s newly formed Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force.

Originally scheduled to take place in the freshly renovated Rose Garden, the event was relocated to the State Dining Room due to rain. Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States. Zuckerberg estimated that his company would be spending roughly USD 600 billion through 2028.

Russia-Ukraine war Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during a call with Trump and several European leaders. They discussed imposing further sanctions on Russia and strengthening the protection of Ukraine’s airspace, AFP reported.

"We talked about how to push the situation toward real peace. We discussed different options, and the most important is pressure, using strong measures, particularly economic ones, to force an end to the war," Zelensky said on social media.

He also said the leaders spoke with Trump "about maximum protection for Ukraine's skies" from Russian strikes.

Meanwhile, India reiterated its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the path to resolving the Ukraine conflict, expressing its readiness to support any efforts aimed at an early peaceful resolution. The statement was made by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P. Harish, on Thursday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly during the debate on “The Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine,” Ambassador Harish stated, “India remains deeply concerned about the ongoing situation in Ukraine. We believe the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and a lasting solution cannot be achieved through warfare.”