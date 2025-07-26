Donald Trump lands in Scotland for talks with UK PM Starmer, EU chief von der Leyen-- and a round of golf

Braving the cold winds and overlooking the stormy steel-grey waters of the North Sea, the stunning sand dunes along Scotland's northeastern coast remain one of Donald Trump's most cherished places.

As reported by AP, during his 2023 civil fraud trial in New York, Trump spoke fondly of his property in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, saying, “At some point, maybe in my very old age, I'll go there and do the most beautiful thing you've ever seen.”

Trump arrived in Scotland on Friday as preparations wrap up for the August 13 opening of a new golf course that will carry his name.

The motorcade with President Donald Trump arrives at the golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Friday, July 25, 2025.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump is expected to remain in Scotland until Tuesday and has scheduled trade discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during his visit.

Trump's love for golf According to a report by AP, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers described Trump’s visit to Scotland as a “working trip,” emphasising the president’s pride in his golf empire. “He has built the best and most beautiful world-class golf courses anywhere in the world,” she said, “which is why they continue to be used for prestigious tournaments and by the most elite players in the sport.”

However, Trump’s existing golf course in Aberdeenshire has faced a bumpy history, nearly as rough as the surrounding cliffs. The course has struggled financially and was found by Scottish environmental authorities to have caused partial destruction to protected sand dunes.

Additionally, Trump’s company lost a legal battle attempting to block a nearby wind farm, claiming it would ruin the view for golfers. The court ordered the company to pay the Scottish government’s legal fees.

Trump to meet EU President Von der Leyen Trump is in Scotland for bilateral talks that could yield a trade deal with the European Union. Trump told reporters upon his arrival that he will visit his two golf properties in Scotland and meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he called a “highly respected woman.”

Trump further said it “would be the biggest deal of them all if we make it”.

According to a report by The Guardian, when asked about a trade deal with the EU, he said, “I would say that we have a 50/50 chance, maybe less than that … I would have said we had a 25% chance with Japan, and they kept coming back and we made a deal.”

Although Trump didn’t directly connect trade talks to other issues on Friday, he indicated plans to address migration concerns. Since returning to office, Trump has enforced tough anti-immigration policies, including a large-scale deportation campaign targeting undocumented individuals and tightening legal pathways for entering the U.S.

