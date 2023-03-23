Former United States President Donald Trump wants to be handcuffed when he makes an appearance in court, in case he is indicted for his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels by a Manhattan grand jury, reported The Guardian citing sources.

The report says that Trump may turn everything into a 'spectacle', as the former US President may need to go to the courthouse and surrender himself to authorities for fingerprinting and a mug shot anyway.

Trump's insistence to be handcuffed shows that he wants to project defiance in the face of what he sees as an unfair prosecution. Also, Trump sees this act of his may galvanize his base for his 2024 presidential campaign.

However, he also sees that any special arrangements may make him look weak or like a loser, the report added, that includes making his first court appearance by video link or skulking into the courthouse.

The former president in his recent discussions with close advisers at Mar-a-Lago about his surrender has indicated about his unique fears and anxieties as the grand jury appears on course to return an indictment.

His legal team in the hush money case has recoiled at the idea of him going in person, and recommended citing guidance from his Secret Service detail about potential security concerns.

However, Trump rejected that approach and had said that he didn’t care if someone shot him and if that happens, he may probably win the presidency in 2024

If the Manhattan grand jury return an indictment in the hush money case, Trump would be the first US president, sitting or former, to face criminal charges, added the report.

Trump's close aides look unsure on how serious he is about being handcuffed for a perp walk, but in case the district attorney, Alvin Bragg, decides against handcuffing him, he may be thwarted in his supposed ambitions.

According to details, the case relates to $130,000, which Trump paid to Daniels through his then-lawyer Michael Cohen in the final days of the 2016 campaign. However, he later reimbursed Cohen with $35,000 checks using his personal funds, which were recorded as legal expenses to Cohen.