Donald Trump seeks to be handcuffed for court appearance in Stormy Daniels case, says report2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:36 PM IST
The report says that Trump may turn everything into a 'spectacle', as the former US President may need to go to the courthouse and surrender himself to authorities for fingerprinting and a mug shot anyway.
Former United States President Donald Trump wants to be handcuffed when he makes an appearance in court, in case he is indicted for his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels by a Manhattan grand jury, reported The Guardian citing sources.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×