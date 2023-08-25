Former US president Donald Trump, in his fist post on X (formerly Twitter) since January 2021, shared his police mugshot. It was captioned as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and “NEVER SURRENDER!"

He also shared the link to his 2024 presidential campaign in the post.

Donald Trump's mugshot

The photograph at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday marks the first time Trump has been forced to have his mug shot taken. In three earlier criminal cases against him this year — in New York, Florida and Washington — authorities skipped the procedure because it wasn’t deemed necessary.

In the photo, Trump casts a stern look in the direction of the camera. All of the other defendants in the case that have been booked, including Rudy Giuliani, have had their mug shots taken.

Donald Trump back on X (Twitter earlier)

Trump was an active user of Twitter throughout his presidency and enjoyed a massive fanbase. But following the Capitol Hills riot, he was banned from the social media platform.

Elon Musk lifted Trump’s ban after he bought the company. However, till now, Trump stayed away from Twitter

The message signals the return of Trump to what had been his favorite bullhorn and his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol by an enraged mob of his supporters attempting to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

In less than hour, the photo garnered 70K comments and over 284K likes.

How people are reacting to the photo:

