comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 09:30:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.75 -0.42%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 963.55 -0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 612 0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.4 -0.4%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 409.95 -0.62%
Business News/ News / World/  Donald Trump shares mugshot in first X post in over 2 years. How netizens are reacting
Back

Donald Trump shares mugshot in first X post in over 2 years. How netizens are reacting

 1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Former US President Donald Trump returns to X (formerly Twitter) and shares his police mugshot, captioned as ELECTION INTERFERENCE and NEVER SURRENDER! He also shares a link to his 2024 presidential campaign.

A post by former U.S. President Donald Trump of his police booking mugshot, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against him and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, (via REUTERS)Premium
A post by former U.S. President Donald Trump of his police booking mugshot, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against him and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, (via REUTERS)

Former US president Donald Trump, in his fist post on X (formerly Twitter) since January 2021, shared his police mugshot. It was captioned as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and “NEVER SURRENDER!"

He also shared the link to his 2024 presidential campaign in the post.

Donald Trump's mugshot

The photograph at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday marks the first time Trump has been forced to have his mug shot taken. In three earlier criminal cases against him this year — in New York, Florida and Washington — authorities skipped the procedure because it wasn’t deemed necessary.

In the photo, Trump casts a stern look in the direction of the camera. All of the other defendants in the case that have been booked, including Rudy Giuliani, have had their mug shots taken.

Donald Trump back on X (Twitter earlier)

Trump was an active user of Twitter throughout his presidency and enjoyed a massive fanbase. But following the Capitol Hills riot, he was banned from the social media platform.

Elon Musk lifted Trump’s ban after he bought the company. However, till now, Trump stayed away from Twitter

The message signals the return of Trump to what had been his favorite bullhorn and his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol by an enraged mob of his supporters attempting to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

In less than hour, the photo garnered 70K comments and over 284K likes.

How people are reacting to the photo:

Netizen are excited that Trump has returned to X (Twitter earlier). The post itself received a mixed reaction.

 

 

Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to be booked on state charges that he conspired to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, the fourth time he’s been processed as a criminal defendant this year.

His surrender Thursday became inevitable after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ordered the former president and 18 alleged co-conspirators to turn themselves in by Friday or face arrest. Trump previously agreed to a $200,000 bond. His arraignment is expected early next month.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App