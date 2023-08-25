Donald Trump shares mugshot in first X post in over 2 years. How netizens are reacting1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump returns to X (formerly Twitter) and shares his police mugshot, captioned as ELECTION INTERFERENCE and NEVER SURRENDER! He also shares a link to his 2024 presidential campaign.
Former US president Donald Trump, in his fist post on X (formerly Twitter) since January 2021, shared his police mugshot. It was captioned as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and “NEVER SURRENDER!"