Next Story
Donald Trump shooter Mathew Crooks' father speaks 1st time after shooting incident: 'We are going to release a…'

Donald Trump shooter Mathew Crooks' father speaks 1st time after shooting incident: ‘We are going to release a…’

Matthew Brian Crooks, father of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, gave his first statement to media

This 2021 photo provided by Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks who graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022, in Bethel Park, Pa. Crooks was identified by the FBI as the shooter involved in an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Bethel Park School District via AP)

The family of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the youngster behind the Donald Trump shooting incident, is trying to take care of themselves and is yet to release a statement on the matter, said Crooks's father in his first interaction with the media.

While leaving a grocery store, Matthew Brian Crooks, 53, told Fox News that his family is trying to take care of themselves and need “space". “We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space," Fox News quoted Matthew as saying.

“We’re going to release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so – until then, we have no comment," he added.

Twenty-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by Secret Service Snipers while he was trying to shoot former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to earlier reports, Matthew declined to provide any more detail about the case and maintained that he would not make any public statement before interacting with “law enforcement."

The gun used by Thomas Matthew Crooks to shoot Donald Trump was issued in his father's name, who is a registered Libertarian. The exact motive behind the attack is yet to be confirmed by the investigative agency.

Months before attempting Donald Trump's assassination, Thomas Matthew Crooks made online searches for major depressive disorder, revealed investigation, according to a New York Post report. However, there is no firm evidence indicating that Crooks was suffering from a mental disorder.

Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to diagnose himself after acknowledging his thoughts or feelings. However, he ended up opting for the path of violence instead of receiving mental health counselling, reported NYP, citing former FBI terrorism task force supervisor Michael McKeown's statement to WTAE of the unearthed searches.

Crooks had fired multiple rounds from the roof of a building adjacent to the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Donald Trump was addressing an election rally. Within seconds he was fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.

