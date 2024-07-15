Trump assassination attempt: Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks featured in 2022 BlackRock ad

  • Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, appeared in a 2022 BlackRock ad. Trump sustained minor injuries, while a bystander was killed, and Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 02:06 PM IST
This 2021 photo provided by Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks who graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022, in Bethel Park, Pa. Crooks was identified by the FBI as the shooter involved in an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Bethel Park School District via AP)
This 2021 photo provided by Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks who graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022, in Bethel Park, Pa. Crooks was identified by the FBI as the shooter involved in an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Bethel Park School District via AP)(AP)

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, had a brief appearance in a 2022 advertisement for BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, NDTV reported.

The advertisement, filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania, showcased Crooks along with other unpaid students in the background, according to a statement from BlackRock. Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, the report added.

Also Read | Who saved Donald Trump? ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn says, ’Lord Jagannath...’

BlackRock announced that the advertisement has been withdrawn but assured that the footage will be provided to the authorities. Despite its removal, the video continues to circulate widely on social media, per the report.

"The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent. We're thankful former President Trump wasn't seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed," BlackRock stated, as quoted by NDTV.

BlackRock, which is set to release its earnings figures today, has faced scrutiny in light of various shooting incidents due to some of its index funds owning shares in gun manufacturing companies, the report said.

Trump Assassination Attempt

On Saturday, former President Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt when a gunman opened fire at a rally in Pennsylvania months ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. The attack left Trump with a minor injury as a bullet grazed the “upper part of his right ear”.

A bystander who shielded his family during the chaos tragically lost his life, and Crooks, a registered Republican, was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper.

Also Read | What questions Donald Trump’s shooting raises on Secret Service protection?

Following the attack, Trump, whose Republican candidacy will be finalized today, delivered a message of unity, urging Americans to stand against “evil.” “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” he posted on social media.

Also Read | Where did Donald Trump assassin Thomas Crooks source the gun used for shooting?

President Joe Biden also addressed the nation, calling for a reduction in political tensions. “Politics must never be a literal battlefield, God forbid a killing field,” Biden emphasized in a rare Oval Office speech.

In the wake of the attack, the US markets are showing signs of increased activity in Trump-related trades. Many investors are hopeful for a Republican resurgence, especially following Biden's underwhelming performance in last month's debate. According to various reports, The assassination attempt will likely bolster sympathy and support for Trump, further influencing market dynamics.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 02:06 PM IST
HomeNewsworldTrump assassination attempt: Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks featured in 2022 BlackRock ad

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.10
02:07 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.6 (-0.95%)

NTPC

386.60
02:07 PM | 15 JUL 2024
9.35 (2.48%)

Bharat Electronics

331.70
02:07 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.6 (-0.48%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

321.20
02:07 PM | 15 JUL 2024
14.25 (4.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HBL Power Systems

627.25
01:54 PM | 15 JUL 2024
55.05 (9.62%)

Macrotech Developers

1,505.15
01:54 PM | 15 JUL 2024
109.7 (7.86%)

Tanla Platforms

1,025.05
01:54 PM | 15 JUL 2024
72.45 (7.61%)

Indian Overseas Bank

68.44
01:54 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.79 (7.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue