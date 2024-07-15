Trump assassination attempt: Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks featured in 2022 BlackRock ad

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, had a brief appearance in a 2022 advertisement for BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, NDTV reported.

The advertisement, filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania, showcased Crooks along with other unpaid students in the background, according to a statement from BlackRock. Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, the report added.

BlackRock announced that the advertisement has been withdrawn but assured that the footage will be provided to the authorities. Despite its removal, the video continues to circulate widely on social media, per the report.

"The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent. We're thankful former President Trump wasn't seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed," BlackRock stated, as quoted by NDTV.

BlackRock, which is set to release its earnings figures today, has faced scrutiny in light of various shooting incidents due to some of its index funds owning shares in gun manufacturing companies, the report said.

Trump Assassination Attempt On Saturday, former President Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt when a gunman opened fire at a rally in Pennsylvania months ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. The attack left Trump with a minor injury as a bullet grazed the “upper part of his right ear”.

A bystander who shielded his family during the chaos tragically lost his life, and Crooks, a registered Republican, was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper.

Following the attack, Trump, whose Republican candidacy will be finalized today, delivered a message of unity, urging Americans to stand against “evil.” “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” he posted on social media.

Also Read | Where did Donald Trump assassin Thomas Crooks source the gun used for shooting?

President Joe Biden also addressed the nation, calling for a reduction in political tensions. “Politics must never be a literal battlefield, God forbid a killing field,” Biden emphasized in a rare Oval Office speech.