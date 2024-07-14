Former US President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, resulting in one bystander's death and two spectators critically wounded. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the US Secret Service.

Former US President Donald Trump was injured during an assassination attempt on Sunday. The incident took place during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, killing one bystander and leaving two other spectators critically wounded. The shooter — identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — was killed by the US Secret Service after firing from an elevated rooftop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The chaotic and bloody scene unfolded less than four months before the US Presidential elections. The Republican candidate was seen pumping his fist in defiance as he was being hurried from the stage. Trump was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being evaluated. The incident is likely to impact the already-strained political landscape in America. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What exactly happened?

Who was the shooter? The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspect. State voter records show that Crooks was a registered Republican. The upcoming Nov. 5 election would have been the first time Crooks had been old enough to vote in a presidential race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!