Amid global condemnation of Donald Trump's “assassination bid”, a few social media users on X drew comparisons to a “prediction” from American animated sitcom The Simpsons, known for its uncanny forecasts of real-world events.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump suffered injuries on his right ear when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot multiple rounds during his Pennsylvania rally. Soon after the incident, several flooded social with Simpsons prediction. Many users said The Simpsons had "predicted Donald Trump getting shot". Some said it had predicted the former US president's death.

"This is the first time i've seen a Simpsons prediction fail," one post read. In contrast, another said, "The Simpsons predicted Trump would get assassinated, but were they right again!" One post shared a set of screenshots from the episode, and said, "Simpsons got some explaining to do."

The Simpsons' Prediction Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a political rally Saturday, leaving the FBI hunting for information about how a gunman could attack a former US president.

Donald Trump's reaction after assassination bid In his first statement after the shooting attempt, Donald Trump said, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

Trump also thanked the Secret Service and the law enforcement for their "rapid response". He said, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!," Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Who is Thomas Matthew Crooks? The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania's Bethel Park, according to US media. Crooks was named by the FBI "as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump".

The New York Times, citing official records, reported that Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican, but had previously donated $15 to a liberal voter turnout group.

The Secret Service said the shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally" before being "neutralized" by agents.

