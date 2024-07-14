Donald Trump shooting: A shooting incident at the former US President's rally has drawn nationwide condemnation with global leaders criticising the act of political violence

Donald Trump shooting: Former US President Donald Trump was allegedly attacked by an unidentified shooter during his election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Several global leaders and eminent personalities worldwide condemned the attack on the Republican presidential nominee. UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer condemned the attack in strong words and said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" of the shooting. After the attack, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reiterated the zero-tolerance stance on political violence.

“Simply disgusted by the shots aimed at ex-President Trump. We can never say it enough: political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with Mr Trump, those in attendance and all Americans," wrote Justin Trudeau on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" of a shooting targeting former US president Donald Trump at an election rally.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," the premier wrote on social media platform X.

No place for this kind of violence in America: Joe Biden US President Joe Biden was among the first leaders who condemned the attack and urged others to speak against political violence.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," wrote Joe Biden on X.

Wishing former US President Donald Trump quick recovery from his injury attack, Barack Obama wrote, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Pray for his speedy recovery: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu “Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery," wrote Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X.

Urging a united attempt to criticise political violence, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, "I'm wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I'm shocked by today's shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable, and we must all come together to strongly oppose it."

Rejecting political violence as a way to resolve differences in the country, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wrote on X, "The entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy. This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America—and it must never be. I'm relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for him and his family and everyone affected by this appalling incident."

