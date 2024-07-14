Donald Trump shooting: Man says father assaulted, ’kicked out’ him and grandkids for ’laughing’ over campaign incident

A man said his father, who was drunk, took his reaction to the Donald Trump shooting incident as him “laughing about his leader” and “chose loyalty to Trump over his son and grandkids.”

Livemint
First Published14 Jul 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images via AFP)

In an odd incident, a man said he "laughed and chuckled in shock" when speaking with his father about the news of Donald Trump. His father, who was drunk at the time, took that as him "laughing about his leader" and "chose loyalty to Trump over his son and grandkids."

Follow Donald Trump shooting LIVE updates here

Here's what happened exactly. US Presidential candidate Donald Trump was campaigning when a bullet his right ear. The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination.

Also Read | List of Presidents, candidates who were assassinated or targeted

A Reddit user who "had just got home from town" said he went and mentioned the incident to his dad, who said, "Yeah, he saw it". The user Reddit said, "I laughed and chuckled in shock really." The user further added that his father was drunk and took his reaction as him "laughing about his leader".

"This devolved into him trying to tell me that [I am] at his house and on his property," the user said.

He said he wasn't going to laugh about "his [father] Trump". He said the father ignored him explaining that “I wasn't laughing about it like that [as] I was in shock of the news.”

Just got assaulted and kicked out of my home with my 2 small children over trump.
byu/jamtizzle inoffmychest

The man said he paid to stay at his father's house. "Let it be known that I paid to stay here and that men and women fought and died so I can believe what I want to believe," he posted on Reddit.

He further alleged, " So eventually, [the father] assaulted me and threatened me with a weapon while telling me to never come back to his property."

The Reddit user said he along with his children are now at a hotel "trying to figure out the next moves in our lives".

"We were only there [at father's place] because I was homeless in the first place. He chose loyalty to Trump over his son and grandkids. Then wouldn't fight me man up face to face. Tried to grab a weapon. Is this what our country is now?," The Reddit user said.

Several other social media users comments in his post, urging him to call the police. "You pay rent there...that means he can't kick you out. He has to evict you. & he threatened you. Call the cops," one user said.

Another comment read, "They’re all suffering from collective mania."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 02:53 PM IST
HomeNewsworldDonald Trump shooting: Man says father assaulted, ’kicked out’ him and grandkids for ’laughing’ over campaign incident

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue