A man said his father, who was drunk, took his reaction to the Donald Trump shooting incident as him “laughing about his leader” and “chose loyalty to Trump over his son and grandkids.”

In an odd incident, a man said he "laughed and chuckled in shock" when speaking with his father about the news of Donald Trump. His father, who was drunk at the time, took that as him "laughing about his leader" and "chose loyalty to Trump over his son and grandkids."

Here's what happened exactly. US Presidential candidate Donald Trump was campaigning when a bullet his right ear. The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination.

A Reddit user who "had just got home from town" said he went and mentioned the incident to his dad, who said, "Yeah, he saw it". The user Reddit said, "I laughed and chuckled in shock really." The user further added that his father was drunk and took his reaction as him "laughing about his leader".

"This devolved into him trying to tell me that [I am] at his house and on his property," the user said.

He said he wasn't going to laugh about "his [father] Trump". He said the father ignored him explaining that "I wasn't laughing about it like that [as] I was in shock of the news."

The man said he paid to stay at his father's house. "Let it be known that I paid to stay here and that men and women fought and died so I can believe what I want to believe," he posted on Reddit.

He further alleged, " So eventually, [the father] assaulted me and threatened me with a weapon while telling me to never come back to his property."

The Reddit user said he along with his children are now at a hotel "trying to figure out the next moves in our lives".

"We were only there [at father's place] because I was homeless in the first place. He chose loyalty to Trump over his son and grandkids. Then wouldn't fight me man up face to face. Tried to grab a weapon. Is this what our country is now?," The Reddit user said.

Several other social media users comments in his post, urging him to call the police. "You pay rent there...that means he can't kick you out. He has to evict you. & he threatened you. Call the cops," one user said.

Another comment read, "They're all suffering from collective mania."

