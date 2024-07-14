Donald Trump shooting: Vivek Ramaswamy slams ‘toxic climate’ ahead of polls, says ‘first they sued him, then they…’

After Donald Trump was shot in the ear in an attempted assassination during an election campaign rally on Saturday, Vivek Ramaswamy said Americans witnessed Trump’s “true character, unvarnished”.

Ramaswamy, who challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination at the primaries, also said the Trump took the hit, he felt the blood, and then stood right back up for the people.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Vivek Ramaswamy said: “First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we’re being honest, it wasn’t totally a shock.”

First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we’re being honest, it wasn’t totally a shock. Biden’s inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 14, 2024

“Biden’s inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it comes) will be insufficient and irrelevant. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy,” he added.

The alleged attack on Donald Trump has raised sharp questions about security provided to the Republican candidate.

At the rally an attendee was killed by the shooter and two other spectators were critically wounded.

Also Read | Man says father threw him out of house for ’laughing’ over Trump shooting

Expressing condolence for the deceased, Ramaswamy said: “We believe the fact that President Trump is safe right now is nothing short of an act of God. My heart tells me God intervened not just for Trump, but for our nation. Today, the future survival of the United States of America came down to less than a hair’s width in the path of a bullet.”

Further, he said: “If any good comes of today, let it be this: Americans just had the chance to see our next President’s true character, unvarnished. He took the fire, he took the hit, he felt the blood, and then he stood right back up for the people he was put here to lead.”

Also Read | List of Presidents, candidates who were assassinated or targeted