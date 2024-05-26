‘Donald Trump should have taken a bullet!’ Loud boos and jeers for ex-US President at Libertarian convention
Donald Trump faces hostile reception at Libertarian National Convention, booed and heckled by audience. Libertarians blame him for COVID-19 vaccine rush and public health restrictions.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump was booed and heckled by many in a raucous audience at the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday night, a marked change from the adulation he receives at rallies from his fervently loyal supporters.